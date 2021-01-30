Just when we thought the Premier League was starting to get the hang of VAR, they go and f**k it up again.

Southampton played Aston Villa on Saturday evening and the home side were denied a blatant penalty in the opening minutes of the match.

Danny Ings produced a stunning touch and pulled the ball back to Stuart Armstrong.

However, he saw his goalbound effort blocked by Aston Villa's Matty Cash. There were appeals for a penalty but referee Lee Mason waved them away.

But replays showed that it was a clear handball by Cash and that Southampton would surely be awarded a spot-kick. Cash was in big trouble.

But somehow, SOMEHOW, the VAR decided that it wasn't a penalty!?

We're struggling to discover why or how Southampton weren't give a spot-kick.

Possibly the worst decision we've seen all season.

It soon emerged that Mike Dean, who was on VAR duty, didn't give the penalty due to the fact to ball hit Cash's knee before it hit his hand.

The ever-reliable Dale Johnson from ESPN clarified the laws by tweeting: "No penalty because the ball deflected off the thigh and onto the arm which was in a position close to the player's body (not creating an obvious barrier to goal like Koch of Leeds). That decision really could have gone either way."

We're not sure Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton side would agree with that...

News Now - Sport News