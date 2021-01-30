Palace could lose key first-team star before transfer deadline

Vicente Guaita remains a key member of the Crystal Palace starting XI.

The goalkeeper turned 34 earlier this month but he has played in every single Premier League game thus far this season.

In his 20 games, he has kept three clean sheets and conceded 36 goals but it seems he could now be on his way out of the club.

Guaita’s contract expires at the end of the season and Sport Witness carries a report from Mundo Deportivo claiming that the stopper has decided to move to Real Sociedad.

The Spanish club have the option of signing the stopper for nothing in the summer, or trying to bring him in for a fee before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Sociedad and Guaita have already agreed a contract so the player’s camp are now awaiting a decision from the Spanish club.

If they are to bring him in this month, they will need to agree a deal with Palace but they do not want to pay a big fee.

Palace’s other goalkeeping options are Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, and Jack Butland.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a blow.

Losing a first-choice goalkeeper in January is never a preferable option.

Moving him on in the summer would at least give the club the chance to reinvest and bed in a new goalkeeper instead of panicking.

Still, if he does move this month, it would be interesting to see which goalkeeper was picked to replace him.

Butland, after all, only joined in October and has yet to make his debut, while neither Hennessey nor Henderson have played a single minute in the top-flight this term.

