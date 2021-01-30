Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Manchester United was far from an entertaining affair.

Chances were few and far between at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams evidently keen to avoid tasting defeat rather than push players forward in search of victory.

There were a quite few positives to take from the game for Arsenal fans, though.

Rob Holding, David Luiz, Cedric Soares, Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe all performed very well, while January signing Martin Odegaard made his debut for the club.

The Norwegian midfielder replaced Emile Smith Rowe in the 83rd minute and the 22-year-old showed some neat touches during his cameo.

But while his debut attracted barely any attention in England, Odegaard certainly made a huge impact in his homeland.

That's because in the 75th minute of the game, the Norwegian international had earned 41% of the vote for the man-of-the-match award, despite not playing a single minute.

At half-time, Odegaard was second in the race for the MOTM award, behind only United talisman Bruno Fernandes.

He's an incredibly popular guy out in Norway!

Odegaard will all but certainly play a far more involved role during Arsenal's next Premier League fixture away at Wolves next Tuesday.

Smith Rowe showed signs of fatigue against United and as such, Odegaard may even be used from the start by Mikel Arteta at the Molineux Stadium.

So what can Arsenal fans expect from the man who famously made his first appearance in professional football at the age of 15?

“He can play off the sides," Arteta said after Odegaard's arrival in north London. "He’s a really creative player who’s really comfortable on the ball in tight spaces.

“He has the capacity to create chances and to score goals. Something that he has improved a lot is his work rate without the ball as well, so it’s another option to give us more creativity for sure in the final third. He give us more options to set up in different ways against certain teams.”

If he can rediscover the form he showed while on loan at Real Sociedad in an Arsenal shirt, Odegaard can help the Gunners break into the top six this season.

