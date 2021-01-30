Arsenal vs Manchester United was a bitter disappointment.

We expected fireworks with so much at stake for both sides. But what we saw were two sides not willing to lose as they played out a 0-0 draw.

Yet another Premier League match involving the top-six clubs that ended in a stalemate.

Unsurprisingly, Roy Keane - who was in the Sky Sports studio - was pretty scathing about United’s lack of intent to win the match.



"There's different pressure. Where they were the last few months, they were getting the plaudits but they were just sneaking up the table,” he said.

"They got into the good habit of winning football matches, even if they weren't playing great; particularly away from home on the counter attack.

"But all of a sudden in the last three or four weeks when they've got to the top - and people are saying 'can you win the league', 'can you compete with Man City?'

"And it looks like the players have got a bit, almost frightened of the challenge. It's as if they've gone 'I don't think we're ready for that yet'. It seems to be (they're happy with second).

"It's Man United. You're looking at Arsenal who are missing a few players. I know that doesn't guarantee you to win football matches.

"The game was there for the taking. Imagine playing for Manchester United and having a lack of belief that you can go and win a game off football.

"But a real lack of quality from Man United. And a real lack of conviction and desire to take the game to Arsenal. Arsenal certainly deserved a draw at least."

Yeah, he wasn’t a happy man.

Let’s hope nobody shows him a video of Paul Pogba and Gabriel Marinelli in the first half then…

When Manchester United lined up a free-kick on the edge of Arsenal’s box, Pogba walked towards Martinelli and gave him a great big hug.

Keane has already moaned about players embracing AFTER matches so imagine the meltdown he’d have if he saw rival players hugging DURING a match.

But why were the two players hugging?

Well, years ago, Martinelli was on trial at Manchester United and came across a ‘super humble’ Pogba who stopped to take a picture with him.

"I could neither speak English nor French, but he [Pogba] said 'tudo bem' (a common Portuguese greeting) and took the picture with me nicely, he was super humble," Martinell revealed. Those training days were super important for me to adapt to the style of play, the players and how fast the game is here."

Adorable.

