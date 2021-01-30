VAR certainly wasn't Southampton's friend against Aston Villa on Saturday night.

In the first half of the game at St Mary's Stadium, the Saints should have been awarded a penalty after Matty Cash clearly handled the ball in the area.

The referee failed to spot the Villa right-back's infringement and apparently, VAR deemed that it was not worthy of a penalty after reviewing the incident.

It was a call that left football fans on social media bemused, but the often controversial technology wasn't done there.

In stoppage-time, Southampton striker Danny Ings had a goal disallowed for what is possibly the most ridiculous offside call of the season - which is saying something.

The linesman initially raised his flag and as always, the decision went to VAR.

On replay, Ings appeared as if he was onside, but the infamous lines came out and deemed that the Englishman's sleeve was ahead of Cash's backside, making him offside.

By the barest of margins....

Something needs to change with regards to the offside law and VAR sooner rather than later.

When it's that tight, why not just avoid all the controversy and complaints by simply awarding the goal?! It's not like football fans would complain one bit.

The fact the ball is blurred in the frame above further highlights the utter absurdity of the call against Southampton.

"The offside goal from Ingsy, if you take the line here or there... They see it how they see it," Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said in his post-match interview, per Sky Sports.

"Football is not always fair and at the moment it is not for us. There are so many people discussing handball in the box and I don't want to step in this queue. Let us concentrate on the things that we can do better and not discuss too much these situations.

"Everyone can decide for themselves if I should be overruling VAR or not. It is not for me to do it. Let them do their job. Let us try to do our job."

You have to respect Hasenhuttl for being so calm after the game, as most other Premier League managers would have been anything but.

