There were some pretty crazy scenes in Marseille on Saturday afternoon.

A large group of ultras stormed the club's Robert Louis-Dreyfus Centre training ground to protest against the owner and their recent form with the players inside.

The fans set off fireworks, smoke bombs and firecrackers as they attacked the gates at the front of the complex.

They then managed to get through the front gates with reports in France suggesting they had set fire to trees inside the training ground.

RMC report that 25 fans have been arrested while videos emerged of social media showing the shocking scenes.

As a result, Marseille’s game match against Rennes which was scheduled for Saturday evening was postponed.

Messages were written on the walls aimed at owner Jacques-Henri Eyraud, which read: “Eyraud out, Eyraud leave, the board are sons of b****es.”

But it’s not just damage to property that the supporters have caused.

According to various reports, defender Alvaro Gonzalez has involved in some pretty unsavoury scenes.

According to Carrusel Deportivo, ultras attacked and stole from the defender.

While those reports are unconfirmed, L’Equipe claim that Alvaro was hit in the back by a thrown projectile causing him injury.

It’s believed Alvaro attempted to reason with the supporters with the players inside the training complex ahead of this evening’s match.

According to RMC, via Get French Football, Alvaro was actually hit by accident as they went after Dimitri Payet and Eyraud.

RTL have also claimed the fans "seized, opened and flung André Villas-Boas’ suitcase."

Absolutely crazy.

Alvaro, of course, has made headlines for his multiple clashes with Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar in recent months.

Marseille are currently in eighth but sit 14 points adrift of league leaders Lyon. They’ve lost their last four matches in all competitions and have won just three of their previous 10 Ligue 1 matches.

Speaking earlier this week, manager Villas-Boas acknowledged he won’t remain in charge for too much longer.

As per The Sun he said: "It looks like the end. I think it'll all be over in June. I'm demanding nothing because looking at where we are it wouldn't be right. And I think everyone agrees with that."

It's difficult to see how he survives this.

