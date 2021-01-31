Bruno Fernandes celebrated one year at Manchester United with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

United needed a win to keep pace with Manchester City, who had beaten Sheffield United 1-0 earlier in the day.

But Fernandes and co. didn’t do enough to break down Mikel Arteta’s side and ended the night three points adrift of league leaders City having played a game more.

After the match, Fernandes took to Instagram to celebrate his anniversary despite the bore draw.

"Definitely not the result I wanted to celebrate my first year as a Red, but we’ll keep working to improve.

"It’s an absolute honor to play football with the Man Utd badge on my chest.

"The history of this football club was built over wins, many wins. I came here to help on continuing that legacy, and I won’t rest until I do it. I want to thank all the fans for your outstanding support. Hopefully, this was only the first of many years together.

"Glory glory Man United!"

It’s good to see Fernandes has cheered up a little since the final whistle.

That’s because, at full-time, the Portuguese didn’t look at all impressed. As soon as the final whistle sounded, he marched straight down the tunnel not stopping to acknowledge anyone or shake any opponents’ hands.

While many fans believed this showed his elite mentality - some feared that it suggested he was unhappy and could want to leave if United aren't winning trophies:

Fernandes may have been disappointed with the result at full-time but he could perhaps consider himself fortunate to still be on the pitch come the end of the match.

That’s because he produced a nasty tackle on Granit Xhaka in the first half, catching the Arsenal midfielder with his studs on his ankle.

And even his manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, admitted he needs to be careful.

"He’s a winner of course just got to watch it so it doesn’t boil over little bit of a stamp on Xhaka," Solskjaer said in his post-match press conference.

"But that’s Bruno, he wants to win, he wants to tackle.

"He’s a clean player, he wants to win and he almost won it with a shot over the bar when he nipped inside David Luiz, so unlucky. I’m very pleased to have him, he’s been here a year now and long may that continue and hopefully he’ll have a super successful time."

