Unfortunately, there have been multiple instances of professional footballers receiving racial abuse in the past week.

Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Reece James are just three names that have suffered from the disgusting abuse.

And, now, Marcus Rashford has been racially abused.

Vile comments were made to the United star after their 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

Rashford spoke out on Twitter following the abuse.

He wrote: "Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am.

"No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here."

He continued: "I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated."

Ian Wright and Jermaine Jenas both spoke out about the abuse while on Match of the Day.

Wright said: "It seems to be a fact if a black player plays poorly - or they think they did - they come with all the emojis and whatever. There are ways of being able to catch people. They're not vigilant enough, nowhere near.

"It should be something they're doing hand in hand [authorities and social media sites]. But how much do they care deep down?"

It's such a shame that this is an ongoing issue in society today.

Wright is correct in saying that not enough is being done - especially on social media sites.

People hide behind fake profiles and then give vile abuse to players because their name isn't attached to it.

It seems most of the time the only repercussion, if any, is that their profile gets banned.

It's completely unacceptable and people that are stupid enough and disgusting enough to racially abuse someone should be punished severely.

