Manchester United missed a golden opportunity to take all three points against Arsenal on Saturday evening.

The Gunners were without Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the game, three of their most important players.

But United couldn't take advantage of Arsenal's makeshift XI, with the two English giants drawing 0-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

The visitors did have a number of chances to win the game, but Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani failed to be clinical when called upon.

Overall, United were far from their thrilling best and talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes was guilty of yet another below-par display against one of the Premier League's established top six.

The Portuguese is yet to score or assist from open play against the other five members of English football's elite sextet, which is very poor given he's now been at United for a whole year.

Rival fans have been heavily critical of Fernandes' disappearing acts in big games and Red Devils legend Paul Scholes has now joined them after Saturday's 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

"They (United) can't seem to win those games [against the other teams at the top]," Scholes told Premier League Productions, per MEN. "When you're struggling against Sheffield United the other night, you're beaten by them and then you come to a big game, they just can't win them.

"They just can't find a way of doing it. Bruno Fernandes has been disappointing in every single one of them. He's had great numbers, great assists, great goals. In the last five games against big teams, he's had no goals, no assists.

"It's really worrying and that's why United are where they're at. They're in a good position tonight but it's not a position where you think 'this team will go on to win the league'.

"They've come to Arsenal, who aren't a great team, and they haven't won the big game. There is no desperation to win it either. I don't see them throwing bodies forward.

"Arsenal weren't a threat going forward, no Saka, no Aubameyang. United don't do enough to win these big games, they don't throw enough bodies forward and they don't have a desperation to win them and to go on to win the league."

If United are to win the Premier League in the next couple of years under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they need Fernandes to start delivering in big games.

Because at the time of writing, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has more open play goal contributions against the top six than the Portuguese midfielder.

Surely that's not true, right? Well, it is, because the Brazilian shot-stopper assisted Mohamed Salah's late goal against United at Anfield in the league last season.

Over to you, Bruno.

