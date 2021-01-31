Barcelona are really struggling on the pitch at the moment.

The Catalan giants are currently 10 points behind Atletico Madrid in the race for the La Liga title.

Diego Simeone's side have a game-in-hand meaning the deficit could potentially be even more.

Barca missed out on the opportunity to win silverware recently, too, after being beaten by Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup.

But, their problems off the pitch are even more worrying.

Reports from Barcelona earlier this week showed they are a whopping £1.1 billion in debt.

That led to Spanish newspaper El Mundo claiming that the club were 'on the verge of bankruptcy.'

Amid the financial turmoil, the same publication have released details of Lionel Messi's contract.

El Mundo have published a redacted copy of Messi's contract.

It shows that his contract, which was signed in 2017 and ends out in the summer, was worth an incredible €555,237,619.

That figure is the sum of a fixed salary, image rights and bonuses.

That works out as €138m per season fixed + variables. He was given €115,225,000 for just signing the contract as a ‘renewal fee’, while he was also given €77,929,955 as a loyalty bonus.

It is claimed that Messi has already earned 92% of the money in his contract.

Those are some crazy, crazy numbers. It's no wonder why Barcelona are so much in debt given they have to pay that every month!

In all seriousness, Messi has been worth every penny that Barcelona have given him.

What he has done for the club over the past two decades have been nothing short of astonishing.

But, with Barcelona so much in debt, this revelation makes it seem even more likely that Messi will leave the club this summer.

The Argentine legend's contract runs out in the summer and there seems no way that Barcelona will be able to extend it.

