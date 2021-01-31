Arsenal and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

The game was a lot more exciting than the score line suggests, however.

Both sides had multiple chances to score, especially in the second half.

Edinson Cavani was guilty of missing a few golden chances for United.

At the other end, Alexandre Lacazette smashed a free-kick against the bar in what was the closest each side came to a goal.

Willian also missed a great chance to break the deadlock for his side.

The Brazilian winger started the game on the bench but he was introduced at half-time as he took the place of Gabriel Martinelli.

Just a few minutes after coming on, the 32-year-old found himself 10 yards out from goal and in acres of space.

All Willian had to do was produce a decent touch and then finish past David de Gea.

However, he got it completely wrong. Willian's touch wasn't far enough out of his feet, meaning he could only produce a tame shot at goal.

That allowed Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who was on the floor moments earlier, the opportunity to get up and divert Willian's shot away for a corner.

That's poor from Willian. He had the opportunity to break his duck for Arsenal and win his side the game but he failed to produce when it mattered.

The moment caused former AFTV personality Troopz to explode with rage.

His reaction to Willian's spurned chance was caught on camera and to say he was fuming would be putting it lightly.

WARNING: BAD LANGUAGE USED

It's fair to say he isn't Willian's biggest fan.

Roy Keane also slated the Brazilian for his miss after the game.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Irishman said, per Metro: "I really fancied United before the game but we saw these chances. Obviously it sums up Willian’s time since he’s gone to the club. I didn’t for one minute think he would take this chance."

Willian's move from Chelsea to Arsenal has been a failure but he still has plenty of time to turn his form around.

