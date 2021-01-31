Sergio Ramos' time as a Real Madrid player appears to be coming to an end.

The legendary centre-back's contract expires in the summer and it doesn't look as if the two parties will agree a new deal.

Ramos joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005 and has since established himself as one of the greatest defenders of all time.

The 34-year-old has won 22 major trophies at the club, including five La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

He's still one of the best in the business and should he depart the Spanish capital in due course, Real Madrid are really going to miss him.

Ramos will have teams from around the globe lining up to secure his coveted signature, but it seems the tigerish defender has already decided his next destination.

As reported by the Mirror, the Spanish international's camp are eager to secure a move to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Ramos remains unconvinced about a move to Paris Saint-Germain and has already turned down lucrative offers from Asia because of his family's concerns about relocating.

That leaves United as the favourites to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, although the report does say that while a switch to either Liverpool or Manchester City is unlikely, it shouldn't be 'ruled out'.

But a move to Old Trafford just makes sense. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are in need of an experienced reinforcement at centre-back and they're one of the few clubs who can meet Ramos' wage demands.

The Spaniard wants to earn over £200,000-a-week and actually turned down a new two-year deal at Real Madrid when they asked him to take a 10% pay cut.

He won't be cheap, however, the signing of Ramos could help United win the Premier League title next season.

A potential partnership with Harry Maguire at the back would be one of the best in the world and like Bruno Fernandes has done, the Real Madrid legend would bring a winning mentality to the club.

He'll also make the Red Devils more potent in attack, as he's scored 100 goals for Los Blancos in 668 appearances in all competitions.

