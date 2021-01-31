Newcastle's winless run came to an end on Saturday afternoon as they produced a brilliant performance to defeat Everton.

Steve Bruce's side had gone 11 games in all competitions without a win heading into the game at Goodison Park.

But Newcastle would emerge victorious thanks to Callum Wilson's second half brace.

It was a fantastic result for the club and one that moved them eight points above the relegation zone.

Newcastle's attention now turns to strengthening in the final days of the transfer window.

And, according to Sky Sports, it appears they are targeting a raid of Celtic.

They report that Newcastle have made a loan enquiry for Olivier Ntcham.

The French midfielder, who has scored 23 goals for Celtic since joining in 2017, wants to leave the Scottish giants.

He's played 14 times so far this season and has failed to hit the back of the net.

Celtic would prefer an option to buy clause added into any loan deal.

Newcastle have competition from West Brom, though, with Sam Allardyce's side having made an enquiry for his services earlier this month.

Neil Lennon has previously spoken very highly about the 23-year-old.

“Sometimes you look at him and think, ‘He’s too good a player not to be starting or getting game time. He’s French so he’s a bit moody sometimes!" He said in 2019, per HITC.

“He’s been a little bit inconsistent but you can see with his performances this season what an exceptional talent he is.”

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Regardless of Newcastle's positive result against Everton, they still have to strengthen.

The Magpies are weak in the middle of the park and Ntcham, who stands at 5 ft 11 as per Transfermarkt, will no doubt strengthen them.

The Frenchman wants out of Celtic too, meaning they are in a good position to get him for cheap.

Newcastle will have to move fast, though, with the window closing on Monday.

