UFC president Dana White has named the fighter that he believes is the greatest in company history.

The UFC has, of course, seen some magnificent competitors over the years.

However, as part of a speed round of questions during an interview with TMZ Sports, White did not hesitate to make his pick when asked to select his all-time best to ever step inside the Octagon.

The names of both Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the first to be brought up whenever the topic of the sport's GOAT is discussed, with many fans struggling to choose between them.

The topic clearly matters to Jones too. The former two-time light-heavyweight champion took to social media in October last year to complain about Khabib having been ranked above him in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings after "The Eagle" defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The choice for White was apparently a fairly simple one, as he swiftly selected Jones during an interview with TMZ Sports.

The argument for Jones to be ranked above all others is a strong one. The 33-year-old only has one defeat on his 28-fight professional record.

That result - a controversial disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in 2010 - is one that White has fought long and hard to try and get reversed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Most view Jones as being essentially undefeated during his more than 12-year run in the UFC.

Given that he has been a champion for the vast majority of that period, his credentials are unquestionable. Jones faced every available challenger during his time as a UFC champion, defeating some on multiple occasions.

One man who genuinely does have a spotless professional career according to the record books, however, is Nurmagomedov.

While White might not have named Khabib as his GOAT, he made sure to name the Russian superstar as the best fighter in the UFC currently.

Nurmagomedov, who continues to insist that he is retired from active competition, now sits on a perfect record of 29-0.

In making his way to that impressive mark, it should be noted that the 32-year-old has barely lost a round inside the UFC Octagon.

The fact that White still considers Khabib as a current UFC fighter suggests that he hasn't yet given up hopes of persuading Khabib to return and look for a 30th career victory.

Elsewhere in the brief interview clip, White also named up-and-coming welterweight Khamzat Chimaev and middleweight contender Kevin Holland as fighters to watch in 2021.

White's assessment of Jones being the best to ever do it won't be an opinion that all UFC fans agree with. However, the American will begin his run in the heavyweight division later this year.

If he is able to have anywhere near the level of success in this new weight class that he did at light heavyweight, then it might be hard for anyone to deny that Jones deserves to be recognised as the best ever.

