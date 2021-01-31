Dele Alli appears to have no future whatsoever at Tottenham Hotspur under Jose Mourinho.

The English midfielder has made only four Premier League appearances all season, playing just 74 minutes in total.

It's been a sad decline for a player many thought would be one of Spurs' main men for the foreseeable future.

In his 234 appearances for the north London club in all competitions, Alli has scored 64 goals and assisted a further 57, a mighty fine return from the attack-minded midfielder.

But Mourinho has no faith in him and that's seen the 24-year-old been heavily linked with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain this transfer window.

A reunion with Mauricio Pochettino in the French capital is still a distinct possibility, however, Alli's immediate future currently rests on Spurs' hope of re-signing his former teammate.

As reported by the Mirror, Mourinho's side are looking at bringing Christian Eriksen back to the club.

Daniel Levy will not allow Alli to leave without the club bringing in a suitable replacement, due to the Giovani Lo Celso currently being absent through injury.

Eriksen is the number one target, but there is no guarantee the Dane will re-join the team from Inter Milan before the window closes.

The £31.5m-rated playmaker has endured a tough start to life in Italy under Antonio Conte, although he did score a dramatic late winner against rivals AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

Conte recently stated that nobody will be allowed to leave Inter this month, however, that will not stop Spurs trying to re-sign Eriksen.

GIVEMESPORT'S Danny Ryan says...

This might just be the most crucial 36 hours of Alli's career so far.

If Spurs fail to sign a suitable replacement - whether that be Eriksen or another playmaker - you really do fear for the former MK Dons man.

A whole season without regular first-team football at the age of 24? That's far from ideal for a player who has the talent to be one the very best in the world.

However, were he to secure a move to PSG and play regularly under Pochettino, everything changes, and he could even force his way back into the England squad for Euro 2020.

Good luck, Dele.

