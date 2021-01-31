World number one Judd Trump produced an emphatic comeback on Saturday to advance to the final of the German Masters.

However, even though he recovered from a 5-1 deficit in his semi-final against Barry Hawkins, it was Trump's awesome shot on a green in the seventh frame that really got the attention of fans.

Despite testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, the 31-year-old has wasted little time getting back into his stride during the tournament, which is being held in Milton Keynes rather than Germany due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Having made his way to the final four, though, Trump found himself in a whole heap of trouble in his match with Hawkins.

Essentially in a sudden-death situation at four frames down with just five to play, Trump needed to produce some world-class snooker - and he managed just that.

Knowing he was in a must-win scenario during the seventh frame, Trump nailed a scarcely-believable long pot on a green.

You can see the shot in question below, but so impressed was Trump with it that he posted a clip on it on Twitter after the match, with the caption: "What we saying about this shot then?"

In truth, there's not much anyone can say. The shot was sublime - and signalled a major shift in momentum in the match itself.

Some of Trump's fellow professionals did respond to the tweet, though.

Joe Perry called it "The best banana (shot) I've seen", whilst Stuart Bingham joked: "I think it was lucky!!! Looked like you was trying to hit Barry with the green!"

Rugby Union player Ellis Genge possibly summed it up best, though, when he accused Trump of "Taking the p***.

The green in question was part of three straight century breaks made by Trump as he stormed back into the contest.

Although Hawkins fought bravely, he could not repel the efforts of Trump - who would ultimately triumph after a close-fought final frame decider.

Trump advances to Sunday's final, where he will meet Jack Lisowski. On the evidence of his most recent performance, the Bristol man will be hard to defeat. It might be a bit of a stretch for him to better his wonder shot from Saturday night though.

