Arsenal and Manchester United drew 0-0 in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

Both sides had chances to win the game.

Edinson Cavani missed chances for Man United, while Willian missed a golden opportunity for Arsenal just after half-time.

The closest anyone got to scoring was Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman cannoned a brilliant free-kick off the bar in the second half. It was desperately unlucky.

Lacazette didn't manage to complete the game. He was down for several minutes in stoppage time after a clash with Harry Maguire and he wasn't able to continue.

While Lacazette was down, David Luiz and Cavani were captured speaking to each other.

And that led to an amusing moment involving Martin Tyler and Gary Neville.

The two were commentating on the game for Sky Sports.

When Luiz and Cavani were captured speaking to each other, Tyler suggested that they should dislike each other given their nationalities.

"It's always a big rivalry from the other South Americans to the Brazilians. Cavani's from Uruguay, maybe he's a little more sympathetic but it looks quite friendly doesn't it?" He said to Neville.

Neville could then be heard whispering to remind Tyler that the two were in fact teammates at PSG.

"They were at PSG together," Neville could be heard saying.

Shortly after Neville's reminder, Tyler then said: "Of course, they were at Paris Saint-Germain together."

Watch the moment below, turn your volume up to hear Neville whispering.

Fair play to Neville for not pointing out Tyler's mistake out loud.

Tyler is a legend when it comes to commentating and he always knows his stuff.

He forgot they were teammates and Neville didn't try to undermine him on live TV.

Shortly after, the whistle sounded for full-time.

United remained in second but are now three points behind Man City, who have a game-in-hand.

Arsenal are 10 points further back in 9th but could be overtaken by Chelsea, who play Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

