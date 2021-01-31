According to the Dutch Grand Prix chief Jan Lammers, Mercedes are morally holding F1 superstar Sir Lewis Hamilton to ransom with their latest contract negotiations.

Toto Wolff’s most recent comments on Mercedes’ ongoing discussions with Hamilton claim that a deal could be agreed “soon”, however, said deal is unlikely to be for multiple years.

Negotiations have been going for a while, with pre-season testing just over a month away in Bahrain.

It is believed that the delays are most likely being caused by financial related issues.

Speaking recently, Lammers outlined that Mercedes are in the stronger position due to the current global financial climate.

“It could be that Hamilton is overestimating his market value and underestimating the situation in the world,” Lammers claimed in an interview with RacingNews365.

“Meanwhile, I think Mercedes are limited in what they can offer Hamilton morally. How can you justify it to the staff and the management that he continues to receive his multi-million salary while people elsewhere in the company have to lay off people?

“With these kinds of things, you have to be careful not to go too far. What Hamilton does not seem to fully realise is that there is, of course, a great opportunity for Mercedes as well.

“The company just wants to sell cars and then the question is ‘what do you get more from? Is that with the next world title?’

“That would be great, of course, but many people don’t care about that. Or would a statement against Hamilton’s multi-million dollar salary do more for loyalty?

“I personally think Mercedes have the chance to make a very powerful statement by stating that the loyalty lies with the Mercedes customers and employees and not with one sportsman. I think that has been a little under-exposed.”

Ultimately, Lammers thinks Hamilton will be the party forced to back down first in the negotiations.

“Personally, I think the chance that Mercedes will yield to Hamilton is many times smaller than the other way around,” he added.

“You never know what forces are at play, but I don’t think Mercedes will give in. If there is a deal on the table, it will be because an external party has come up with the solution."

News Now - Sport News