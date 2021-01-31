Arsenal are keen to strengthen their left-back department.

The Gunners possess one of the best around in Kieran Tierney, but there's little to no cover for the Scotsman right now.

Cedric Soares has deputised admirably in the position during the last two Premier League games, but the Portuguese is not a natural left-back.

That's why Arsenal are looking to make a signing before Monday night's deadline and they have already been linked with a number of players.

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand was a rumoured target for the Gunners, but it appears they've switched their attention to another Premier League left-back.

As reported by the Mirror, Arsenal are plotting a late move for Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt.

The Dutchman's contract expires in the summer and there's a feeling that Palace would be willing to let him leave this month to avoid losing the 30-year-old for free at the end of the campaign.

Van Aanholt has struggled for consistent game time in the Premier League this season due to the emergence of the exciting Tyrick Mitchell at Selhurst Park.

However the £7.2m-rated defender - who started his professional career at Chelsea - is still a dependable player at the back and is excellent going forward.

He also has 13 senior caps to his name for the Dutch national side and if he were to impress at Arsenal, Van Aanholt would have an outside chance of making the country's Euro 2020 squad.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

GIVEMESPORT'S Danny Ryan says...

This would be a great signing for Arsenal.

The Gunners won't find many better players - if any at all - to fill the role of 'back-up left-back' in the squad and Van Aanholt's playing style is also very similar to that of Tierney.

He's quick, contributes at both ends of the pitch and possesses an absolute wand of a left foot.

Get it done, Mikel.

News Now - Sport News