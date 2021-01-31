Thomas Tuchel got his first win as Chelsea manager on Sunday against Burnley.

The Blues turned in a dominant display at Stamford Bridge to secure a 2-0 win, with the goals coming from two unlikely sources in Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea were simply too good on the day, restricting Burnley to just one shot on goal all game - and that effort was off target.

In contrast, Tuchel's side had 19 attempts on Nick Pope's goal, with eight of them on target and they also had 71% of the possession in west London.

Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic all delivered stellar performances, but there was one man who stood out in particular and his name is Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Chelsea academy graduate was used from the start once again by Tuchel and 20-year-old assisted Azpilicueta's opening goal.

His contribution in attack was made even more impressive by virtue of the fact that the new Chelsea boss played him in a wing-back role.

It's a position that appears to suit Hudson-Odoi's playing style, with the Englishman completing 100% of his take-ons and creating three chances for his teammates.

You can check out the exciting youngster's individual highlights from the game below.

Hudson Odoi's highlights vs Burnley

Hudson-Odoi at right-wing back? An absolute masterstroke by Tuchel and Reece James is going to find it hard to break back into Chelsea's starting XI.

Burnley players just couldn't live with Hudson-Odoi's athleticism and quick feet, particularly Robbie Brady.

Journalist Liam Twomey posted a tweet during the game which detailed a rather humours interaction between Brady and Sean Dyche.

When the Burnley manager asked the Irishman to track Hudson-Odoi's overlaps, he responded: “I know where he f**king is, I just can’t stop him. What do you want me to do?"

He's a difficult man to stop when in full flow and if the Englishman can continue the form he's shown in Tuchel's first two games as manager, Hudson-Odoi will be in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 plans.

