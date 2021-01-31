Following Conor McGregor’s shock defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, current bantamweight title holder Petr Yan believed McGregor looked far from his best during the fight.

While many had believed McGregor had gotten into the shape of his life ahead of the fight, Yan thought otherwise.

In fact, the Russian fighter was quite critical of the Irishman’s physique following Dustin Poirier’s victory.

In a YouTube interview with Fanatics View, Yan said: “"I saw that Conor became fat and old.”

Quite the harsh verdict from the bantamweight champ.

In contrast to Yan’s point, American fighter Chael Sonnen believed McGregor looked ‘scrawny and weak’ when he fought Poirier.

Before UFC 257, McGregor had beaten Donald Cerrone in his previous fight, and spent the time after that preparing for his next fight. Even during the peak of the pandemic, McGregor showed no signs of slowing down.

McGregor had showcased to the internet that he had been working hard on his physique through training videos he posted on social media, and warned Poirier that he was in tremendous shape ahead of the fight.

In the eyes of an MMA champion though, McGregor looked far-off from ‘jacked and shredded’.

The Irishman has yet to respond to Yan’s comments, but the real question remains whether McGregor will continue to work at his physique in preparation for another potential fight this calendar year.

A victory for McGregor at UFC 257 would’ve made a rematch between the Irishman and Khabib Nurmagomedov more likely, but that seemingly will not be taking place as a result of Poirier’s win.

Even Khabib’s coach, Javier Mendez, said that a rematch between the two would now never happen following the outcome of UFC 257.

Rumours continue to circulate over an exhibition boxing match between McGregor and Jake Paul, as well as a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, which is said to be potentially taking place on a luxury cruise in Saudi Arabia.

As we wait for McGregor’s next move, let’s hope the Irishman continues to work hard and not actually become ‘fat and old’.

