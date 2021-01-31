As fans gear up for the highly anticipated Royal Rumble tonight, WWE’s iconic twin divas Nikki and Brie Bella have dropped a huge hint that tonight might be the night they make their return.

One of Royal Rumble’s most exciting components is the surprising comebacks and returns that occur, as WWE’s finest battle it out for a WrestleMania title shot.

The Bella Twins have assured fans they WILL make a return to the ring, and tonight could be the night.

When asked by People Magazine whether a return to the ring was on the cards following WWE’s huge WrestleMania announcement, Nikki said: "Oh, definitely!

“When I heard about Dallas 2022, Hollywood 2023, I got chills.

“And I said, 'Brie, we have never gone after the tag titles.' They were made for us. There's another run in the Bella twins... At some point we're coming back.”

The twins last competed for WWE back in 2018, where Nikki notably lost the RAW Title to Ronda Rousey.

While the pair are officially retired, they have kept busy with their reality TV shows Total Bellas and Total Divas.

This past summer, both Nikki and Brie gave birth just one day apart from each other.

Nikki and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed a baby boy in July, and 24 hours later, Brie gave birth to her second child with husband and WWE legend Daniel Bryan.

It’s been an exciting period outside of the ring for the legendary twin divas, but a return to the WWE stage is seemingly more likely than ever before now.

Nikki and Bella reportedly have ambitions of winning Women’s Tag Team Titles in the future, and this latest tease is not the first time they have spoken about a return to WWE.

With Royal Rumble’s history of jaw-dropping surprises, could tonight be the night we see the return of the esteemed twin divas?

Royal Rumble 2021 takes place tonight, with the card scheduled to start at midnight UK time (7pm Eastern Time).

