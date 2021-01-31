This just goes to show you that no one is perfect.

Legendary UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has had 29 professional fights in his career and did not take a single loss in any of those bouts.

The Eagle officially retired from MMA after his victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, which marked his 29th professional win.

This unbeaten streak is a truly remarkable achievement, which is why Khabib is deemed the best of his generation by many MMA fans.

But at amateur level, the Russian fighter did not manage to uphold an unbeaten record.

Rewind to 2003, a 17-year-old Khabib suffered a loss against Magomed Ibragimov in a Russian Combat Sambo final.

Khabib began mastering the craft of Judo at the age of 15, while also learning the art of Sambo from his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who has sadly passed away.

In his the early stages, it was clear for all to see just how talented Khabib was and that the Russian fighter was always destined to achieve great things.

Despite being a huge prospect for the future, he did however, meet his match that day in 2003, as his opponent Ibragimov was victorious in their fight.

It was a ferocious contest between the two young prodigies, and at one point they even threw punches as the fight really heated up.

As Ibragimov was revealed as the winner, Khabib fell to the floor and burst into tears, a natural show of emotion as this was his first ever defeat.

His opponent, who went on to earn bronze medals at the 2016 Olympics and 2018 Asian games in what is a very respectable career, showed great sportsmanship and went to console Nurmagomedov immediately.

Nurmagomedov is not known to have lost a fight since that fateful day in 2003.

It seems that one taste of defeat was more than enough as he went on to dominate the UFC for years on end.

Unsurprisingly, Dana White is desperately trying to coax the Russian out of retirement for one last fight but Khabib is yet to bite.

It seems the prospect of finally clinching that 30-0 record is far more tantalising for everyone else than it is for the UFC legend.

News Now - Sport News