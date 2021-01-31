Did Barcelona make a big mistake by allowing Luis Suarez to leave for Atletico Madrid in September?

The Uruguayan wasn’t always at his brilliant best last season but still managed to score 21 goals in 36 matches.

Ronald Koeman, though, decided Suarez wasn’t in his plans and made the decision to offload the South American.

This decision went down particularly badly with Lionel Messi, who formed a close friendship with Suarez since the latter joined Barça from Liverpool in 2014.

It’s understood this was one of the reasons why Messi wanted to leave Camp Nou last summer. The legendary Argentine forward is still expected to leave Barcelona at the end of the current campaign.

Fast-forward five months and Suarez, who recently celebrated his 34th birthday, is playing like a man possessed.

He now leads the race for the Pichichi - the award handed to the top scorer in La Liga every season - after netting an exquisite free-kick for Atleti against Cadiz on Sunday.

Suarez, from 30 yards out, curled a magnificent shot past Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ladesma to break the deadlock in the 28th minute.

That’s an outstanding free-kick.

Diego Simeone's reaction was priceless...

Perhaps Messi should have let him take a few more set-pieces back when they were teammates.

If Atletico win this match, they will move 10 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and still have a game in hand.

Simeone’s decision to bring in Suarez, who has now scored 14 goals in 20 games at the time of writing, looks more of a masterstroke with each passing week.

He notched his 14th league goal of the campaign from the penalty spot in the second half to put Atletico 3-1 up.

