Leicester are flying high this season.

Brendan Rodgers' side are currently positioned in the top four and are looking as if they could qualify for the Champions League.

Leicester have the squad needed to maintain a challenge for a top four berth.

For that reason, Rodgers hasn't been active at all in the January transfer window.

They haven't made a single signing so far this month.

However, that could be about to change very soon.

That's because Leicester are eyeing a late move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to the Mirror.

Maitland-Niles is not a regular in the first-team at Arsenal first-team and it is believed he wants a move away to get more game time.

The 23-year-old is said to be desperate to play for England and wants to force his way into their Euro 2020 side.

Leicester aren't the only team that have been linked with Maitland-Niles, though.

Southampton, West Brom and Newcastle have all been linked with the midfielder, who is rated at £16.2m by Transfermarkt.



GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Maitland-Niles is a versatile player who can play at left-back, right-back and pretty much anywhere in midfield.

He's decent in all of these positions, too, which is a bonus.

I'm not quite sure he would get the regular first-team football he is asking for at Leicester, though.

Maitland-Niles is a very good player but he would be fourth choice full-back at Leicester behind Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne and James Justin.

He would also have a hard task getting in at centre-midfield ahead of Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi and James Maddison.

From a Leicester point of view, he would be a good signing to provide depth. But, for Maitland-Niles, I don't think it's the best spot for him.

