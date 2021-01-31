Liverpool are desperate to bring in a centre-back before the winter transfer window closes on Monday.

The Reds are currently without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, who joined the other two central defenders on the injury list earlier this week.

Midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been deputising in defence in recent weeks, although the former has also struggled with his own injury problems of late.

Henderson partnered Nat Phillips in central defence for Sunday’s Premier League clash away at West Ham.

This is Liverpool’s 12th different starting central defensive partnership in 21 Premier League matches this season.

Jurgen Klopp and his fellow staff members at Liverpool have until 11pm on Monday to complete any deals.

They’ve been linked with various centre-backs in recent days - including West Ham’s Issa Diop and Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi - but the Merseyside outfit could make a shock move for Preston defender Ben Davies.

This is according to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, who claims Liverpool have made a “dramatic £2 million move” for the 25-year-old.

Scottish giants Celtic want to sign Davies, but Liverpool have reportedly contacted Preston regarding a last-gasp deal.

Davies, who has six months left on his current contract at Deepdale, is understood to have been in talks with both Celtic and Bournemouth.

But a move to Liverpool would surely be too good to turn down.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law also reports that Liverpool have made an enquiry for the 6ft 1in defender.

While the Daily Mail's Dominic King says the dead is likely to happen with Sepp van den Berg moving on loan in the opposite direction.

Davies began his senior career with Preston before spending time on loan with York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town.

