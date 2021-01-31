Liverpool were on course to make it two wins on the bounce after taking a 2-0 lead against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock against the in-form Hammers in the 57th minute.

The Egyptian then doubled his, and Liverpool’s, tally less than 10 minutes later with one of the best counter-attacking goals you’re ever likely to see.

Salah’s goal will certainly go down as one of the best counter-attacking goals of the Premier League era.

It may also be a contender for the Premier League’s Goal of the Season award come the end of the campaign.

Following a West Ham corner, Andy Robertson’s header found Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose brilliant cross-field pass found Xherdan Shaqiri.

Shaqiri hit a first-time pass to Salah, who produced a composed finish past Lukasz Fabianski.

Watch the goal here…

Seven touches and from one end of the pitch to the other in 15 seconds.

Absolutely different class.

Liverpool are back in business.

