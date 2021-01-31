Liverpool faced a difficult trip to in-form West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side produced a hugely impressive performance at the London Stadium to secure a well-deserved 3-1 victory.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 57th minute before doubling his, and Liverpool’s, tally less than 10 minutes later with an extraordinary counter-attacking goal.

From a West Ham corner, Liverpool cleared their lines and had the ball in the back of the net 15 seconds later.

Seven touches - involving Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xherdan Shaqiri and finally Salah - was all it required for Liverpool to net their second goal of the evening.

Georginio Wijnaldum then added a third goal in the closing stages.

Craig Dawson denied Liverpool a clean sheet in the 87th minute but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation goal.

Klopp’s first tactical substitution came shortly before Salah’s first goal.

The Liverpool boss sent on Curtis Jones in place of James Milner, who looked disappointed to be the first player withdrawn by his manager.

Klopp and Milner were involved in an animated, but friendly, chat before the latter took his place in the dugout.

Seconds later and substitute Jones provided the assist which led to Salah’s opener.

Klopp celebrated before embracing with Milner on the touchline.

Both Klopp and Milner clearly found it hilarious, as did Liverpool fans on social media…

Overall, then, a dream result and performance for Liverpool, who will surely be right in the mix for the Premier League title come the end of the season.

Following back-to-back wins away at Tottenham and now West Ham, it’s safe to say they’re back.

