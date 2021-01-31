Even amidst Liverpool's recent revival, clean sheets have come at a premium.

The Reds looked closer to their best in their 3-1 victories over Tottenham and West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp would be amiss to believe that their defensive problems are firmly behind them, however, with Jordan Henderson starting alongside Nat Phillips at the London Stadium.

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and more recently, Joel Matip, are of course the reason Klopp is consistently having to field makeshift back-fours.

With Deadline Day approaching, there is still time to plug the gap and a number of reports are linking the champions with various signings, from Preston's Ben Davies to Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi.

Either addition would no doubt divide Liverpool fans. They haven't seen one in action in the top flight. As for the other...well, they've seen him in action in the top flight.

Mustafi has played just 45 minutes of Premier League football this season, his errors for the Gunners having undermined him in the reckoning of Mikel Arteta.

That might make him a strange target for Liverpool, but they are having to weigh up which experienced centre-backs they would be able to lure to Anfield at the last minute and for a cut-price fee.

The Germany international certainly falls into that category and it seems Arsenal are happy to get the deal over the line.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the north Londoners have now offered Mustafi to the Reds.

The 28-year-old is valued at £10.8m on Transfermarkt, though it's unclear exactly what kind of shape a potential deal would take.

While talks are yet to reach an advanced stage, keep an eye on this one as the transfer window draws to a close as there could well be further developments.

The Evening Standard suggest Mustafi is also being monitored by clubs abroad, including Lazio, but again a formal bid is yet to be made. Either way, his time at the Emirates looks to be up.

