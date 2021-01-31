Manchester United's title ambitions have taken a hit in the last few days.

Defeat to Sheffield United might have convinced the Red Devils to go on the front foot against Arsenal, but they seemed happy to accept a goalless draw.

Most of United's biggest slip-ups this season have come at Old Trafford, including that shock loss against the Blades.

Saturday's trip to the Emirates won't live long in the memory, but at least it won't taint their impressive away record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men haven't lost on the road in the Premier League for over a year. That means the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Donny van de Beek and Alex Telles have never tasted defeat in an away match in the division.

We're not quite broaching the territory of Liverpool's astonishing three-and-a-half year unbeaten stretch at Anfield, which of course ended earlier this month against Burnley.

Solskjaer still deserves a lot of credit for breaking a Sir Alex Ferguson record, nonetheless, as United marked their 18th successive away game which they've won or drawn - Fergie oversaw an unbeaten away run of 17 games between 5 December 1998 and 111 September 1999.

There are a just a handful of clubs who have beaten that, as highlighted in a recent Spreadex study. Let's take a look at the previous longest unbeaten away runs in Premier League history.

10. Sheffield United – 9 games (10 August 2019 to 21 December 2019)

Unthinkable now! For the first nine games in 2019/20, nobody could touch Chris Wilder's newly promoted side, who won six games and drew three.

9. Leeds – 9 games (13 January 2001 to 21 April 2001)

Leeds also went nine games unbeaten away in 2001, but their run was slightly more impressive with eight wins and just one draw. They eventually lost 2-1 to Arsenal at Highbury.

8. Tottenham – 12 games (22 August 2015 to 14 February 2016)

This run under Mauricio Pochettino steered Tottenham right into the 2015/16 title race and culminated in a famous win at Manchester City on Valentine's Day. It ended with the bitter blow of a defeat to West Ham.

7. Aston Villa – 12 games (8 March 1998 to 28 November 1998)

We're going back a bit, here. Villa's span stretched over two seasons, beginning at Stamford Bridge and ending at the same ground.

6. Leicester – 12 games (11 April 2015 to 19 December 2015)

Leicester won eight and four games under Nigel Pearson and Claudio Ranieri with a goal difference of +13, scoring 25 goals.

5. Manchester City – 14 games (15 April 2017 to 31 December 2017 and 3 February 2018 to 4 December 2018)

City have put a 14-game stretch together twice, the first ending with a 4-3 loss at Anfield. The second was halted by Chelsea in 2018, when the Blues beat Pep Guardiola's side 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

4. Manchester United – 17 games (5 December 1998 to 11 September 1999)

United's treble-winners went on a phenomenal run, but it ended quite dramatically - also at Stamford Bridge - with a 5-0 defeat.

3. Chelsea – 20 games (23 December 2007 to 28 December 2008)

Stamford Bridge was a veritable fortress in Jose Mourinho's first spell, but on the road, Chelsea were at their peak between 2007 and 2008. Their run ended with a 3-0 humbling at Old Trafford. The Blues also enjoyed a 19-game streak between October 2004 and October 2005.

2. Liverpool – 21 games (12 January 2019 to 15 February 2020)

Liverpool fans will be able to picture the night this run ended instantly - the 2-1 loss to Manchester City in January 2019. The result essentially cost them their first Premier League title in 29 years.

1. Arsenal – 27 games (5 April 2003 to 25 September 2004)

Inevitably, Arsenal's Invincibles claim the record. Again, the day it ended is memorable, the Gunners' stopped in their tracks with that controversial 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

