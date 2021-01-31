Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat as PSG manager as his side slipped to a 3-2 defeat to Lorient.

Two Neymar penalties weren't enough for the Parisians, who were guilty of some shocking defending in injury time as Terem Moffi clinched the winner.

It was an utterly miserable afternoon for the French champions, made worse by Lorient taking the opportunity to mock them after Yoane Wissa's equaliser in the 80th minute.

PSG aren't all that difficult to rattle, as Erling Haaland showed in the Champions League last year.

A fake Snapchat post appeared to show the Borussia Dortmund striker calling Paris 'my city, not yours'.

PSG players then responded by mocking the Norwegian's 'meditation' celebration on the pitch, with Neymar also posting a picture of him doing the gesture on Instagram.

The 'Haaland' celebration

But Pochettino's side were given a taste of their own medicine when they let their lead slip and the entire Lorient team gathered to sit on the floor and replicate the move.

From there, it might have felt like things couldn't get much worse for the visitors.

Instead of closing the game out, however, centre-backs Presnel Kimpembe and Thilo Kehrer both went up for a corner.

PSG's shocking defending

The duo then found themselves in no-mans-land Moffi exploited their frankly awful defending to grab all three points for Les Merlus.

Pochettino's face said it all; PSG really need to get back on track against Nimes on Wednesday.

One of the biggest tests of the Argentine will be whether he can make an impact on his new club's European aspirations.

Last season's beaten Champions League finalists have a tough ask as they face Barcelona in the last-16 of this term's competition, but they'll be looking to make a statement in the right way - rather than by mocking anyone's celebrations.

Haaland evidently still has PSG on strings all these months later.

