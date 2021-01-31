Sunderland takeover news: Latest update from journalist provides more insight

While the run-up to Deadline Day usually has fans chomping at the bit to hear about new signings, bigger changes could be afoot at Sunderland.

In November, reports of the club's potential takeover emerged as the Black Cats looked to bid farewell to Stewart Donald, though there hasn't been an official line from the club themselves since announcing an agreement had been reached with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus just before Christmas.

However, according to the print edition of The Sun today, that could be about to change.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Writing on page 57, Alan Nixon has shared some insight into what is going on behind the scenes at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, the EFL reportedly want guarantees that Louis-Dreyfus' partners will commit to funding the club for the next two years, alongside the potentially incoming chairman.

Once Juan Sartori and Donald himself satisfy that desire, the takeover will be ratified according to the report.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The sooner this gets done the better.

Clearly, Sunderland need a lift.

The early days of the Lee Johnson era have been promising in flashes - such as the 4-0 thumping of Lincoln - but plagued with an ability to turn draws into wins, with four coming in his first ten games.

Obviously, there is some work to be done on the pitch in that respect but it doesn't look like the easiest situation to be managing in.

Given their current state of limbo, they do appear to be caught between two different eras. On the one hand, the club remain unable to make a consistent run at the automatic promotion spots, but there is seemingly light at the end of the tunnel.

Hopefully for them, the tide is turning on Wearside.

News Now - Sport News