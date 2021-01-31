Liverpool sealed an impressive 3-1 victory away at West Ham on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp started the match with Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips at the heart of his side’s defence - the 12th different starting central defensive partnership in 21 Premier League games this season - while Sadio Mane missed the game through injury.

Klopp named Roberto Firmino among the substitutes and opted for a front-three of Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi.

West Ham must have fancied their chances prior to kick-off. David Moyes’ men were on a seven-match unbeaten run and had won their last five matches in all competitions.

But they were outclassed by the reigning Premier League champions, who sealed all three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah (2) and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Salah was handed the Man of the Match award by Sky Sports after the full-time whistle. The Egyptian’s second goal will go down as one of the best counter-attacking goals of the Premier League era.

However, makeshift centre-back Henderson deserves immense credit for another impressive performance.

Milner's funny warning to Henderson

In his post-match interview, Klopp revealed James Milner told Henderson during the game that he risks spending the remainder of his career in central defence rather than midfield.

The Liverpool boss told Sky Sports: “Millie shouted at Hendo: ‘You better be careful if you play like this, you will play there for the rest of your career!’”

"It might extend [Henderson’s career] by a few years,” Sky’s interviewer joked.

“Yes, exactly!” Klopp replied.

Watch Klopp’s post-match interview in full here (Henderson-Milner is at 3:30)…

Ben Davies is set to join Liverpool

However, Liverpool are expected to sign another centre-back before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

The Reds are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a £2 million deal with Preston for 25-year-old defender Ben Davies.

Sepp van den Berg is expected to move in the opposite direction on loan.

Davies’ arrival could see Henderson move back into midfield, although Klopp might be keen for his skipper to remain in central defence based on his recent impressive displays.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News