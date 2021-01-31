Rangers transfer news: Talks taking place, player could leave

Given just how good Rangers have been this season, it's a wonder whether or not Jordan Jones or George Edmundson would have actually played even if they hadn't have been banned.

Clearly, their bans back in November have had a huge impact on both players' campaigns but, with Steven Gerrard's men looking imperious at the top, it's hard to imagine either ousting the current crop of first-team stars.

Either way, Jones and has now departed and, according to Football Insider, Edmunson could soon follow.

Interestingly, however, his potential departure is likely to hinge on one factor.

The report suggests that while the Gers are willing to let the former Oldham man leave this month, it rests on whether or not they can bring Jack Simpson to Ibrox before tomorrow's deadline.

Despite recently having announced a pre-contract agreement with the Bournemouth defender, talks are said to be ongoing in regards to the possibility of signing him this month, clearing the way for Edmundson to potentially join Wayne Rooney's Derby County on loan for the rest of the season.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

This is certainly prudent planning and is showing the rest of Scottish football that Rangers will not rest on their laurels.

After all, they are miles ahead of Celtic and look set to wrap up the title long before the end of the season though they are seemingly still intent on making sure they aren't left short in the event of an injury crisis, even if it means keeping a player who hasn't featured pretty much all season.

That would suggest they are going for broke this season. Indeed, simply winning the league would be a remarkable achievement but there is an opportunity to put a marker down given Celtic's problems, and it seems Gerrard is keen on doing exactly that.

Keeping Edmunson may not be a statement in itself considering his lack of action but not weakening the squad unless they have something lined up even despite being so far ahead certainly is.

