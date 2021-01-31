Barcelona legend Lionel Messi added another beautiful free-kick to his remarkable collection against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening.

The Argentine forward broke the deadlock from 25 yards in the 20th minute with a typical moment of magic.

This was Messi’s 650th club goal of his remarkable career - and his first goal since details of his astronomical contract were leaked by the Spanish press.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo published a detailed breakdown of Messi’s eye-watering €555 million contract.

ESPN understand that Messi now plans to take action against El Mundo and any Barcelona personnel involved in the leaking of the contract.

Despite all of that, though, Messi was in the mood at Camp Nou on Sunday evening and scored a quite brilliant free-kick, which you can watch here…

Floated over the wall with pace, precision and curl… what a goal.

“A €555 million contract?” @RoyNemer tweeted. “Messi is priceless.”

Well said.

@EuanMcTear, meanwhile, added that Messi had earned €192 between getting fouled and the ball hitting the back of the net.

Lovely stuff.

This weekend’s contract reports have further increased the chances of Messi’s departure at the end of the season.

But he’s just proved that regardless of whatever else happens, he’ll always give 100 per cent on the pitch.

