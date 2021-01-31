One night before the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view a special edition of WWE Backstage on FS1, hosted by Booker T, Renee Paquette and Paige, helped decided some important Royal Rumble placement.

During that broadcast, Natalya overcame Tamina to earn the No. 30 spot in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

A graduate of the famed Hart Family Dungeon and one of the most skilled Superstars on the roster, The B.O.A.T no doubt has given herself a tremendous advantage towards winning an opportunity to compete in the main event at WrestleMania.

In addition, the show exclusively revealed that Randy Orton will enter the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at No. 1 and his former friend turned bitter enemy Edge will enter at No. 2.

Considering that The Viper has a storied history with The Rated-R Superstar, the opening clash of one of the most unpredictable matches in WWE history is sure to be explosive.

WWE fans will be very excited to see the two men square off once again, considering they were involved in a bitter feud that began 12 months ago, at last year's rumble event.

Their incredibly personal rivalry spanned many months and it saw Orton and Edge go toe-to-toe in the ring at WrestleMania and Backlash.

When The Rated-R Superstar suffered an unfortunate triceps injury in that second bout, their feud was put on the backburner for the remainder of 2020.

But earlier this month, Edge made an appearance on RAW to confirm his spot in the Royal Rumble and made it clear that he has unfinished business with The Viper.

While both men will struggle to win the match from their starting positions, there's no doubt we'll be in for a treat from the very first bell.

Don’t miss when The Road to WrestleMania kicks off at the Royal Rumble, at 7 ET/ 4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News