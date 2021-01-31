Tottenham latest news: Optimism emerging over key star

Talk of a Tottenham title tilt has subsided.

Indeed, having been put to the sword by Liverpool recently, it seems like a long time ago that Jose Mourinho was sat atop the Premier League once again.

Still, it's not as if simply not winning the title would deem this season a failure and, according to the print edition of the Sunday Mirror today, there could be some good news on the horizon.

They claim (page 66) that, despite some early concerns, captain Harry Kane could be back in action before the end of February.

Having limped off in the loss to the Premier League champions on Thursday, the situation looked fairly bleak.

Indeed, this is a man to have missed at least 15 games per season (across all competitions) since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, who is largely carrying the attacking unit alongside Heung-min Son. Outside of those two, no Spurs player has registered over four goal contributions in the Premier League.

So, the fact the report suggests there is optimism behind the scenes as to the speed of his return is a major boost.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Now, we'll be able to see whether Spurs did solve their Kane problem during the summer transfer window.

For years, they struggled to sign an adequate back-up to the England captain but Carlos Vinicius was thought to have been Mourinho's first-choice target ahead of his first full season in charge.

With both Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente struggling to wholly convince as cover and competition for Kane, any success the Brazilian has in the next few weeks should hopefully end what has been a long-running issue for Spurs.

While he didn't start against Brighton this evening, if Vinicius can lead the line in the coming weeks, such an over-reliance could be a thing of the past at last.

