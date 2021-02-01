We're officially on the Road to WrestleMania 37!

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view has kicked off WrestleMania season with a bang and it was a night to remember inside the ThunderDome.

There were plenty of shocks and surprise returns in both the men and women's rumble matches, while the title bouts on the card certainly didn't disappoint either.

It was, as many expected, the Men's Royal Rumble match that main-evented Sunday's PPV, with Edge winning in quite shocking fashion from the No.1 spot.

Earlier in the night, fan-favourite Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the women's match.

On top of the two namesake bouts, other highlights included Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, while Goldberg challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE title.

So let's get down to business... check out the full results from the Royal Rumble PPV below, with each surprise Royal Rumble entrance listed too.

1. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler def. Asuka and Charlotte Flair to WIN the Women's Tag Team Championships (after interference from Ric Flair and Lacey Evans) [Pre-show]

2. Drew McIntyre def. Goldberg to RETAIN the WWE Championship

3. Sasha Banks def. Carmella to RETAIN the SmackDown Women's Championship

4. Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte also made the final three

(Naomi #2, Shotzi Blackheart #5, Toni Storm #7, Jillian Hall #8, Victoria #10, Santana Garrett #12, Torrie Wilson #17, Mickie James #19, Alicia Fox #21, Dakota Kai #23, Lana #26 and Ember Moon #28 were surprise entrants in the match)

5. Roman Reigns def. Kevin Owens by submission in a Last Man Standing match to RETAIN the Universal Championship

6. Edge won the Men's Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Christian and Randy Orton also made the final five

(Carlito #8, Damian Priest #14, Kane #18, Hurricane Helms #23, Christian #24 and Seth Rollins #29 were surprise entrants in the match)

Well, it's fair to say the Royal Rumble has kicked off WrestleMania season perfectly. But expect to see plenty more twists, turns and surprises as we make our way down The Road to 'Mania 37.

News Now - Sport News