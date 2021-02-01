Seth Rollins and Christian made shock returns to WWE in the Men's Royal Rumble match on Sunday night.

The Messiah hasn't been seen on SmackDown since last November, as he was taking time off to be with his fiance Becky Lynch who has recently given birth to their first child.

After a two-month absence, Rollins returned as the surprise No.29 entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

Perhaps even more shockingly, Christian also made his WWE comeback, entering at number 24 to reunite with his former tag team partner Edge.

It was the first time in over seven years that Captain Charisma has worked a match.

Although neither men were the last standing, both did make it to the final five of the rumble alongside Braun Strowman, Randy Orton and Edge.

But in the end, it was The Rated-R Superstar who was left standing tall, pointing to the WrestleMania sign.

WrestlingNews.co reported on Sunday night that Rollins was originally scheduled to return on SmackDown a few weeks prior to the Royal Rumble, but a decision was made to delay his comeback.

There's no doubt that his return will excite WWE fans and it will be interesting to see where he fits in now we're on The Road to WrestleMania 37.

What is next for Christian though, is even more unclear. Will he be back on a regular basis, or was this Royal Rumble appearance a one off? We'll have to wait and see.

Welcome back, Seth and Christian! What a night!

