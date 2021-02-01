Liverpool latest news: January deal being worked on despite setback

Much of Liverpool's recent success has been attributed to the coherent plan devised by Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards.

Key signings such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker took the Reds to the next level and the operation behind the scenes at Anfield looks like a well-oiled machine, with the club not exactly prone to rash decisions.

Until the last couple of days.

Indeed, with Klopp suggesting he'd be dipping into the transfer market following yet another injury to Joel Matip, Liverpool have been linked with a number of defensive options in the dying embers of the transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Marseille defender Duje Caleta Car had agreed a move to the club after an approach was made, though the French side's struggles to find a replacement could stop the deal from happening.

The report claims the move is in doubt though Klopp is said to hope a move for the Croatian central defender can still be salvaged.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

It does seem strange to wait until the final stages of the window given Matip does have a reputation for being rather injury-prone.

Still, Car does look like a useful option. According to WhoScored, no one in the Marseille squad wins as many aerial duels as the 24-year-old per game (2.5 on average) or makes as many clearances over the same period (4.1).

For context, those averages would see him rank second (based on players to have made more than five Premier League starts) and first respectively in the Liverpool squad this season.

With that in mind, trying to salvage a deal does look like a good idea. Valued at £20.7m by Transfermarkt, it's certainly one to keep an eye on during the madness of Deadline Day.

