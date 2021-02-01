Talk of Lionel Messi's contract dominated the build-up to Barcelona's win over Athletic Bilbao.

For much of the season, the Argentine has had to put off-field politics behind him, with varying results.

In recent weeks, however, Messi has really started to get back to his best.

That form continued as he opened the scoring on Sunday evening with an exquisite free-kick after just 20 minutes.

It was the 650th goal of his Blaugrana career and the 49th direct free-kick he has scored for the club. His overall career tally stands at 55.

That's an astonishing record, especially when you consider his exploits from a dead ball are just one weapon in his vast arsenal.

In fact, in the last five years, Messi has now netted directly from set pieces 21 times. For some perspective, his closest rivals are Aleksandar Kolarov and James Ward-Prowse, who both have eight (per ESPN).

The Barcelona forward is also ahead of his eternal nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo, who's scored 47 free-kicks in his club career.

Few can have any real qualms about describing Messi as the best in the business right now on that front, though he still has a little way to go when it comes to pinging his way into the history books. So how does he shape up against some of football's set-piece GOATs?

11. Lionel Messi - 55

10. Rogerio Ceni - 59

9. Marcelinho Carioca - 59

8. Ronald Koeman - 60

7. Zico - 62

6. Diego Maradona - 62

5. David Beckham - 65

4. Ronaldinho - 66

3. Victor Legrottaglie - 66

2. Pele - 70

1. Juninho - 77

There's a good chance Messi could overtake his current manager, Ronald Koeman, by the time he hangs up his boots. South American legends like Zico and Diego Maradona are also probably within touching distance.

As for Juninho, we'll be astonished if his 77 free-kick goals is ever beaten.

The Brazilian possessed a precision when hovering over a dead ball that has never been emulated, even by the likes of Messi and Ronaldo who are constantly doing battle to smash the existing power structures.

That should take nothing away from the Barcelona talisman's latest feat, especially given the run-up to the match.

Details of his phenomenal €555,237,619 contract were leaked by El Mundo - that followed claims that the club are over £1 billion in debt.

It would be perfectly forgivable if he had been a little distracted by that saga against Athletic - but instead he gave another indication that whatever happens with his off-field situation in Catalonia, he's back to his best on the pitch.

All historical stats are from the Daily Mail.

