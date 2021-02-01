Everton latest news: January transfer exodus could continue

For Everton at the moment, the focus seems to be on getting players out of the club.

With Carlo Ancelotti having conducted a mini rebuild over the course of the summer, it seems the Italian is now overseeing somewhat of an exodus in order to create more space, as well as potentially shift on some wages.

Bernard has been linked away just days after Yannick Bolasie departed with Cenk Tosun pictured in a Besiktas shirt, according to Paul Joyce, another Goodison Park outcast could be heading for the exit.

Taking to Twitter, the Times journalist revealed Jonjoe Kenny is set to join Celtic on loan for the rest of the season.

The defender has only been handed 44 minutes of Premier League action this season despite injuries to Seamus Coleman, with either Alex Iwobi filling in as a right-wing back or Ben Godfrey operating there.

With that in mind, it does seem as if the 23-year-old has little future on Merseyside given the options ahead of him, so a move away does make sense.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Back in November, Paddy Boyland of The Athletic suggested Everton's hopes of strengthening their team by way of new signings largely relied on them making space on the wage bill.

So, even getting a portion of Kenny's wages would surely be preferable to paying him the whole sum while simply not playing on anywhere near a consistent basis. Should Bernard leave too, that could potentially be a significant amount of money being freed up.

Should Kenny impress at Celtic - though it has been far from a vintage campaign for the Glasgow giants - perhaps he can put himself in the shop window ahead of the summer window too.

