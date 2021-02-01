Leeds latest news: Phil Hay reports on likely Deadline Day activity

An upturn in form appears to have vindicated a decision made behind the scenes at Leeds United.

Indeed, after a fairly miserable time of things in January, Marcelo Bielsa's side have now won twice in five days, with an impressive win over Leicester City yesterday capping a positive week for the Yorkshire giants.

According to Phil Hay, that has proven decision-makers at Elland Road right.

Writing in the post-match discussion thread run by The Athletic, the journalist revealed that the decision not to spend in January was taken because Leeds thought the business they did in the summer provided a squad good enough to retain their place in the Premier League.

While suggestions Leeds could be relegated would have been a tad over the top, there's little doubting they struggled in the opening weeks of 2021, so perhaps there could have been an argument made that they needed to strengthen.

However, the club stuck to their guns and, if the last two games are anything to go by, they look absolutely right to have done so.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

The fact Leeds aren't susceptible to making knee-jerk reactions following some bad performances should be seen as a major positive for supporters.

Clearly, they trust in the project they've got and will not allow a run of bad form to significantly affect their strategic decisions, which does speak to a particularly well-run club.

Under the stewardship of one of the most enigmatic managers in the game, that certainly can't be easy but everyone does appear to be singing from the same hymn sheet at the moment.

With that in mind, the future looks even brighter for Leeds United.

