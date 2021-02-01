It promises to be a fascinating transfer deadline day for Liverpool and their supporters.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to bolster his defensive options before the window closes at 11pm on Monday.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both long-term absentees, while Joel Matip suffered an ankle injury against Tottenham last week. Fabinho, who has deputised in defence on numerous occasions this season, is also sidelined.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson has performed admirably at centre-back in recent weeks. His impressive performances have helped Liverpool record back-to-back away wins over Tottenham and West Ham.

The Reds’ captain partnered Nat Phillips at the heart of Liverpool’s defence on Sunday. That’s the 12th different starting central defensive partnership in 21 Premier League games this campaign.

However, news broke during the West Ham game that Liverpool are on the verge of signing Preston’s Ben Davies in a deal worth £2 million.

No official announcement has been made at the time of writing, but the 25-year-old is expected to become a Liverpool player on Monday, with teenager Sepp van den Berg moving in the opposite direction on loan.

Liverpool plan to sign two defenders

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce and Jon West, Liverpool want to sign two defenders before Monday’s deadline.

This news will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans, who were crying out for defensive signings throughout January.

The report states that a fee in the region of £2 million has now been agreed for Davies.

Which other centre-back will Liverpool sign?

But who will be the second defender brought to Anfield?

It’s understood that Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car has been discussed.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been capped 10 times by Croatia and signed for his current employers in a £17 million move from Red Bull Salzburg in 2018.

However, The Times understand that Marseille would need to first find a replacement for Liverpool to seal a deal for the 6ft 4in defender.

With time running out, it’s hard to see this one happening.

But The Times also mention Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi. Linked with a shock move to Anfield in recent days, the report states the German is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

No other defenders are mentioned, although that doesn’t necessarily mean other centre-backs won’t enter the frame on Monday.

As we all know, anything can happen on deadline day.

That said, the much-maligned Mustafi completing a move to the reigning Premier League champions would rank high on the list of surprising deadline day deals.

