Leeds transfer news: Phil Hay provides update on Pablo Hernandez

Phil Hay has delivered an insight into Pablo Hernandez's future at Leeds United as the January window edges towards its conclusion.

The Spanish playmaker was a central figure under Marcelo Bielsa during his first two years in charge of the club, but his importance has diminished since Leeds returned to the top flight.

Hernandez has made just nine Premier League appearances this season - just two of which were starts - and been forced to contend with a bit-part role in the side.

Naturally, his peripheral status has prompted speculation regarding his future at the club.

Ahead of transfer deadline day, Hay provided an update into what's been going on behind the scenes.

The Athletic's revered Leeds correspondent has confirmed that Spanish second division side Castellon, who are currently languishing in 19th place in the Segunda division, have been trying to get Hernandez to return to his home country this month, but Leeds have been reluctant to sell.

Here's what he had to say on Twitter on Sunday evening.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

At 35 years of age it's hardly surprising that Hernandez isn't a regular starter in the top flight, but he can still add value to this Leeds side in the final months of the season.

The physical demands of a particularly gruelling season are bound to catch up with some of the players during the final months of the campaign, so it's important that Bielsa keeps his squad as stacked as possible.

While Hernandez's long-term future is likely to be away from Elland Road, this is a smart move from Leeds that should mitigate the effects of a potential injury crisis in midfield positions.

