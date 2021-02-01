West Ham latest news: David Moyes delivers Deadline Day update

Naturally, West Ham's transfer window has been dominated by rumours involving strikers.

Having sold Sebastien Haller, plenty of names were linked with a move to the London Stadium though even David Moyes admitted he was wary about adding to the long list of ill-advised additions on that front.

Speaking after last night's loss to Liverpool, the Hammers chief all but confirmed that would be the case.

1 of 30 How much did Chelsea pay for Juan Cuadrado in February 2015? £14.5m £23.3m £33.2m £37.2m

Indeed, as tweeted by the Evening Standard's Jack Rosser, Moyes suggested the club had done all of their business, at least when it came to incomings.

Jesse Lingard's arrival has given him another option in the forward line even if Michail Antonio is currently the only recognised senior striker and, thanks to their good form so far, there doesn't appear to be any real need to rush into anything.

Thankfully for West Ham, they can take stock of the situation in the summer and avoid late dashes in the notoriously difficult January window, a tactic they seem likely to adopt even with a day still to go.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Perhaps the tide is turning at West Ham these days.

After wasting big money under Manuel Pellegrini (the signings of Haller and Felipe Anderson spring to mind), Moyes does appear to have largely sorted out what looked like a fairly poor transfer strategy.

Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Vladimír Coufal have all looked like smart signings so far and, thanks to the stability Moyes has delivered this season, there is no need to scramble for late deals tomorrow that could backfire.

Lingard joins Bowen, Antonio and Said Benrahma as attacking options, so the Hammers do look to have a varied attacking line even without buying another forward in the dying embers of the window, where value for money isn't necessarily guaranteed.

In theory, that could leave the club with more funds to put to good use in the summer and hopefully build on what has been an excellent campaign so far.

News Now - Sport News