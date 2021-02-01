The end of the January transfer window can do strange things to smart people.

Some of the most erratic decision making in human history has taken place in the last hours of the mid-season window. Fact.

As the imminent end begins to dawn upon club owners and chief executives, suddenly they kick into gear in a last-minute scramble to maximise their chances of achieving their season objectives.

After 30 days of rumours, discussions, negotiations, phone calls, scouting missions, failed bids, and perhaps a string of results that inspire little faith in the current squad, clubs are known to abandon meticulous attention to detail in favour of the age old tactic of "just getting anyone who happens to be both available and affordable".

It doesn't take a generational thinker to fathom the flaws of that strategy, but it must be said that the January window is a notoriously challenging time to recruit fresh talent.

The ongoing window has been particularly quiet for obvious reasons, with clubs battling financial struggles and injury problems during one of the most physically-demanding seasons on record.

But we're still intrigued to see what deals get done as the window draws to a close, and in the spirit of the day GIVEMESPORT have produced a quiz for those football experts who think they know transfers as well as Fabrizio Romano.

The quiz asks you to name the destination of ten of the most obscure Premier League January deadline day transfers in history. The players themselves may not be obscure, but you'll certainly be racking your brain trying to remember which club they signed for.

Be warned: this one is not for the faint-hearted. Only those enthusiasts with a truly encyclopaedic knowledge stand any chance of edging towards the 80% mark here, so make sure you bring your A-game and be prepared to dig deep into your memory bank to recall these deals.

We wish you the very best of luck as you embark on a trip down memory lane.

Make sure you share your score on social media to brag about your powers of recollection or, perhaps, to admit defeat in your joust with history.

1 of 10 Which Premier League club signed Lionel Scaloni on deadline day in 2006? Newcastle United Manchester City West Ham United Middlesbrough

