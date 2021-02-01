Newcastle transfer news: Update on deadline day dealings

Newcastle United look like they'll be one of the busier Premier League clubs in the transfer market as the January window draws to a close.

The Magpies recorded a priceless victory at Goodison Park on Saturday to ease the pressure on Steve Bruce, but that hasn't prevented them for pushing for new acquisitions in the transfer market.

A number of players have been heavily linked with switches to the North East for most of this window, and murmurs of a move for Hamza Choudhury and Ainsley Maitland-Niles more recently suggest Bruce is particularly intent on adding new midfielders to his ranks.

Deadline day is now upon us and Newcastle are still in the hunt for fresh blood in midfield according to The Athletic's Chris Waugh, while they also want to sign a new defender.

And Newcastle look set to be busy from an outgoings perspective, too, with Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin both in line for exits before the deadline passes.

Here's what Waugh had to say via his Twitter account in the early hours of deadline day.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

It looks set to be a busy day of activity for the Magpies.

The fact they're "frantically trying" to bring in new midfielders shows that it's clearly an area they're desperate to improve, and on this season's evidence there's no doubt the club could do with further reinforcements in that position.

Perhaps the most heavily-linked player, Choudhury, lacks the creative spark the club are looking for, but he possesses a level of bite and tenacity that the fans are likely to appreciate in hard-fought encounters.

There's certainly an element of risk in allowing Matt Ritchie and DeAndre Yedlin to depart even given they have both fallen onto the periphery at St. James' Park this season.

Injuries could throw up unexpected problems for the club in the final months of the season, so Newcastle will hope the decision to offload Yedlin - and potentially Ritchie - doesn't come back to bite them.

