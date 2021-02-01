Crystal Palace news: Update on Benteke's future

Respected journalist Kristof Terreur has provided an update on Christian Benteke's future at Crystal Palace amid reported interest from West Bromwich Albion.

Benteke's contract is due to expire in June this year and deadline day represents the last chance for the Eagles to command a fee for his services.

However, it seems that Palace are willing to take that risk.

Benteke's stock has rapidly diminished in recent seasons in tandem with his once prolific touch in front of goal, but Sam Allardyce was willing to take a chance on the 30-year-old.

Indeed, according to Terreur, West Brom made an attempt to sign Benteke last Thursday but failed to reach an agreement with the relevant parties, while there's also no concrete interest to note from Turkey.

Here's what Terreur had to say via his Twitter account in the early hours of deadline day...

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Given how sharply Benteke's form has declined in recent years, his age and the fact his contract is due to expire in the summer, we can assume that Palace would have struggled to attract a healthy fee for his signature this month.

Throw in the fact that the sale of Benteke to the Baggies would have directly strengthened a Premier League rival and it's easy to see why no agreement could be reached between the two parties.

Roy Hodgson does have Jordan Ayew and Michy Batshuayi to call upon at centre-forward, but Benteke provides a target man presence that his fellow strikers are lacking.

Perhaps that will come in handy during the final months of the season as the Belgium international looks to add to his tally of three Premier League goals.

