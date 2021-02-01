Lionel Messi would have been pretty miffed to wake up on Sunday morning to see his contract details plastered all over the internet having been leaked by El Mundo.

The Argentine is arguably the greatest player in football history but the figures involved in the deal that he signed back in 2017 truly are eye-watering.

It’s been worked out as €555,237,619 with Messi being paid €138m per season fixed + variables. He was given €115,225,000 for just signing the contract as a ‘renewal fee’, while he was also given €77,929,955 as a loyalty bonus.

It really is hard to justify paying that money to anyone.

However, if there’s anyone who deserves that much money, it’s Messi.

On Sunday night, he scored his 650th career goal for Barcelona - a terrific free-kick during the 2-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao.

But it’s not just his incredible ability that makes Messi invaluable to Barcelona.

What he gives back to the club is enormous and, according to one Twitter thread, he actually generates more than his €138m contract every year for the club.

Twitter account @ManagingBarca explored how Messi’s leaked contract isn’t actually that outrageous considering the revenue he brings in.

It begins: “Since there have been a lot of accusations about Messi's wages and how his '138 million euros' wage bill is the primary reason for Barca's heavy financial debt, here's a look at how much revenue Messi generates for FC Barcelona.”

It then looks out how Messi sells two million jerseys each year, his contribution to ticket sales, media rights and sponsorships, his transfer value and social media income.

The conclusion is that Messi generates €145m every year for the club - more than his €138m basic wage.

Worth. Every. Penny.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona weren’t too happy with the leak of the contract and insisted they will be taking legal action against El Mundo.

In a statement, they wrote: "FC Barcelona categorically denies any responsibility for the publication of this document, and will take appropriate legal action against the newspaper El Mundo, for any damage that may be caused as a result of this publication.

"FC Barcelona expresses its absolute support for Lionel Messi, especially in the face of any attempt to discredit his image, and to damage his relationship with the entity where he has worked to become the best player in the world and in football history."

